PSPCA Lancaster will host special adoption event this weekend to coincide with Sunday’s Kitten Bowl on the Hallmark Channel

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Center for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will host a special Kitten Bowl Party and Adoption Event this weekend to coincide with the Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl VII.

Adoption fees for cats and kittens at the event, which will be held Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the PSPCA Lancaster Center on 848 S. Prince Street, will be reduced to $25 for approved adopters, the Center said in a press release.

The goal is to find loving, responsible homes for adoptable felines, the Center said.

The Kitten Bowl is the greatest feline football showdown in cable television history and has resulted in more than 40,000 shelter pet adoptions since its premiere in 2014, the PSPCA said. It will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

The Cat Bowl, which will feature senior and special needs felines, will premiere Saturday at 11 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Participating shelter partners across the country will be hosting Kitten Bowl Parties, including giveaways (Kitten Bowl VII trading cards.) The shelter partners which adopt out the most animals during this promotion (February 1 – 16) may receive cash grants, according to the PSPCA.

All of the players who played in the actual Kitten Bowl competition have since found loving homes through Hallmark Channel’s partnership with North Shore Animal League America – the world’s largest no-kill, rescue, and animal adoption organization.

However, there are plenty of fabulous felines (canines, too!) at your local shelter waiting to find their forever homes, the PSPCA said.