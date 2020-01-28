Still breezy and a bit cooler for Tuesday with plenty of clouds

TURNING CHILLIER THROUGH MIDWEEK: The weather pattern remains quiet through midweek, and temperatures dip a little bit with each day that passes. Tuesday morning starts mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. There’s still a breeze, and it makes wind chills feel lower in the 20s, perhaps like the upper 20s briefly at times. Skies are mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. It’s a bit breezy, with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s. Wind chills feel like the 30s at times. Skies turn partly to mostly clear through the night as much of the clouds clear. Overnight lows reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies are partly cloudy for Tuesday, and it’s a touch cooler. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s still a slight breeze, so wind chills could feel like the upper 30s at times during the afternoon. Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, slightly chillier for some and still a bit above averages for this time of year.

QUIET END TO THE WEEK: Temperatures continue to turn a bit chillier through the end of the week. The chilliest of the days is going to be Thursday. Cold, Canadian high pressure brings a seasonal return to the region under plenty of sunshine. Winds are light to calm, with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures start to increase again on Friday, and clouds develop ahead of the next system in the southeast US. Expect highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds remain light to quiet.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be watching activity along the coast heading into the weekend, but right now chances for a significant storm system is very low. It’s the time of year where if there’s something along the Southeast US and the coast tracks close enough, it needs to be watched. That day is Saturday for a low chance of some snow showers during the late and evening hours. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a week system tracking from the west brings some snow showers, and the coastal mess stays east, keeping better snow chances at sea. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday (also Groundhog Day) is gusty with plenty of clouds and lake effect flurries. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday starts a swing towards milder temperatures. There’s plenty of sunshine as mild conditions build into the region. Temperatures well into the 40s are expect, and they could even reach 50 degrees in some spots!

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels