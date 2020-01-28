Super Bowl champion Ed Reed learned from the ‘pavers’

Ed Reed gave a straight-forward answer when asked what about his preparation set him apart from his competitors to help him become one of the greatest defensive players the NFL has ever seen.

He studied.

“If I study, it gives me a chance on the test,” Reed said. “How do you get an edge? If I don’t study, now I got to cheat, but you can’t cheat because you can’t rely on the person next to you. Even if they’re a smart person, I couldn’t rely on the safety across (the field), I couldn’t rely on him if he didn’t study film. I didn’t know what he was doing when he got home.”