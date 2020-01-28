× Survey: Number of Americans who say they will bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl increases by about 3 million from last year

There will be approximately $6.8 billion in wagers laid down for Sunday’s Super Bowl, and approximately three million more American adults say they’ll be among the bettors this year, according to new data released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX43.

Key findings from the AGA survey, conducted by Morning Consult, include:

More than one-in-tenAmerican adults plan to bet on Super Bowl LIV.

Of the 26 million Americans who will wager on the Super Bowl, close to 4 million will place a bet in person at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook, a 25-percent increase from last year.

Nearly 5 million people will place a bet through an online or mobile platform, either through a licensed, legal operator or an illegal offshore book — a 19 percent increase from last year.

Millions more will wager with a bookie, in a pool or squares contest, or casually with family or friends.

52 percent say they will bet on the Chiefs, while 48 percent will bet on the 49ers.

“With 14 operational markets and another seven close behind, Americans have never before had so many opportunities to wager on the Super Bowl in a safe and legal manner, and clearly, they are getting in on the action,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. “With increased visitation to legal sportsbooks, we are successfully drawing bettors away from the predatory illegal market.”