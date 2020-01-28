× Trendy DJs Steve Aoki and Deorro will spin tunes at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on June 26

HARRISBURG — Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki and special guest Deorro will appear in a concert at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on June 26, according to Harrisburg University, which is presenting the show.

Aoki is the founder of Dim Mak Records, the trend-setting recording label, events/lifestyle company and apparel line, in 1996. The company has remained one of the leading independent record labels in modern music, having launched global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Gossip and The Kills, among many others.

That same enterprising mentality drives Aoki’s ambitious Neon Future series, an ongoing thread of connected semi-concept albums featuring collaborations with artists including will.i.am, Linkin Park, Snoop Dogg, Fall Out Boy and more.

Aoki is “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world,” according to Billboard, counting over 250 tour dates per year and officially holding the Guinness World Record as the “Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year” (2012).

His 2016 Netflix Originals documentary, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” captures Aoki’s career and chronicles his upbringing, personal life and long-winding career from a scrappy entrepreneur to a mainstage superstar.

The film earned a second Grammy nomination for Aoki in the Best Music Film category. It has been released in more than 190 countries.

Armed with an impressive stockpile of globally certified, chart-topping, platinum-selling releases, Deorro will kick off the party with his genre-blurring prowess.

The Los Angeles-born DJ crossed over into the mainstream milieu in April 2014 with the release of the song “Five Hours,” on which he fully flexes his production chops and songwriting mastery.

Tickets, available at 10 a.m. Friday, can be purchased at ConcertSeries.HarrisburgU.edu