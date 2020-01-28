Tsunami threat message issued after magnitude 7.7 earthquake off the coast of Jamaica

Posted 4:10 PM, January 28, 2020, by

(CNN) — A tsunami threat message has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tuesday near Jamaica.

The weather service said there is a threat of tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter (about 1 to 3 feet) above tide level for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The quake hit 125 kilometers (77.6 miles) north-northwest of Lucea in Jamaica.

There are no initial reports of damage or casualties.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.