Weak cold front crosses through tonight, more sunshine likely Wednesday!

SUNSHINE RETURNING: After two cloudy and gloomy days to start the new work week, we can look forward to some sunshine on Wednesday! A weak cold front slides southward tonight ushering in some dry air behind it that should break apart the cloud cover. Temperatures will remain above average for Wednesday with highs expected in the low to mid 40s. Overall, most of the week will remain mild, except for Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday with high pressure to our northeast. A strong piece of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring the chance for some flurries!

FLURRIES POSSIBLE THURSDAY: We’re keeping an eye on a strong, but small piece of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere that will slide by to our south on Thursday. Two areas of high pressure will work together to provide a pool of cold air for this system to tap into. The high pressure to our northeast is tricky because it will provide both cooler air and also a good amount of moisture off of the Atlantic, allowing clouds to develop. We should at least see a mainly cloudy day on Thursday, but the possibility for a few flurries to maybe even some light snow, especially across our southern counties, is very possible on Thursday. Nothing accumulating is expected. Temperatures will rebound nicely heading into Friday, although a good amount of cloud cover is still expected thanks to a close passing of a coastal system.

WEEKEND SYSTEM UNIMPRESSIVE: The weekend system continues to appear less impressive than what we were thinking initially. The coastal low that swings by misses us by a narrow margin and we deal with the moisture-starved wave of low pressure to the west. If these two systems would’ve came together, we would seen a much more interesting event, but given that the timing doesn’t appear to allow such a scenario — we will likely only deal with a few snow showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Gusty winds pick up for the second half of the weekend, and temperatures pick up dramatically head into next week!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteologist MaryEllen Pann