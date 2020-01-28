York Suburban grad interviews late NBA legend Kobe Bryant 10 days before crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- Just 10 days before the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, York Suburban graduate, now USA Today National NBA Reporter Mark Medina, had a sit down interview with Bryant.

In their interview, Bryant discussed his transition from the NBA.

In their sit down, Bryant said to Medina that he felt like he was making a lot of headway after retiring from the NBA; winning an Oscar for his short-film "Dear Basketball," about to have his fourth book published and entering his third season with a podcast.

"I think what made Kobe unique from a lot of professional athletes, certainly super stars, is that he adopted more of the old school give and take and I think particularly of who he is and his new career," said Medina. "He was more and curious on what did work."

Medina went on to say Bryant was at peace with the missed steps along the way, in terms, of lost championships and injuries.

Especially, in 2013 when he ruptured his Achilles tendon and was able to still make two foul shots before he leaving the game.

Medina was devastated by the news. He covered Bryant extensively for his final seven and a half seasons.

"Knowing Kobe and the way that he is, I'm sure he's thinking he left, not just a lot of life left on the table with being able to spend time with his family and seeing his kids grow up, (but) a lot of life left of things he still wanted to accomplish in his career."

Bryant was 41.