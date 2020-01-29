× Arrest made in Springettsbury Township bank robbery

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.—Police have arrested a man who they say robbed a bank Wednesday morning in York County.

It happened just after 10:15 a.m. at the First National Bank located along the 1400 block of Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township.

The suspect demanded money from the bank teller and told her he had a gun, according to police reports.

After getting the cash, the man fled and was caught a short time later hiding at the rear of Meadowbrook Village, police said.

Investigators have not released the man’s identity yet. They say he will be charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.