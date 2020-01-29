Clouds roll in for tomorrow, watching weekend snow and rain chances

Overnight lows dip into the 20s.

CLOUDS ROLL IN: After a high in the mid-40s, mostly clear skies stay with us into the overnight time frame. This allows temperatures to drop into the 20s for morning lows. Towards daybreak, a layer of clouds moves into the region and stays with us for most of the day. This limits afternoon temperatures to the upper-30s and low-40s areawide. A few flurries will be possible, but otherwise a good majority of us stay dry. Friday morning lows dip back into the mid-to-upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs reach the mid-40s with a few peeks of sunshine.

A mix of rain and snow possible late Saturday into Sunday.

Overnight snow showers clear out by late Sunday morning.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND:  We kick off Saturday morning with a low near 30-degrees. Mostly cloudy skies persist. Afternoon highs reach the mid-40s. Late in the evening, mostly during the overnight time frame, a storm system passes by to the south. However, the chance of a rain/snow mix looks likely overnight and into Sunday morning. Overnight lows bottom out near freezing. Most precipitation is done by the mid-to-late morning. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time. Sunday afternoon is dry with highs in the low-40s for Groundhog Day.

A warm start to next week!

WARMER NEXT WEEK: A big warming trend starts Monday with morning lows near freezing once again. Abundant sunshine warms us to the low-to-mid 50s Monday afternoon. Overnight lows stay near 40-degrees. Tuesday highs will again be warm, in the low-50s. However, we’re watching rain chances to put a damper on the mild air for Tuesday.

