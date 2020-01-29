‘Fast & Furious 9’ trailer is coming Friday but here’s a taste

Posted 7:34 AM, January 29, 2020, by

A threat that is even more furious than you’ve seen in eight other films is coming.

What, exactly, is that? Michelle Rodriguez doesn’t give specifics in the new teaser trailer for “Fast & Furious 9,” but it sounds ominous.

More details, perhaps, might come on Friday, when the full trailer for the film is released.

Until then, consume this sneak peek released on Tuesday by star Vin Diesel on his Facebook page.

“Fast & Furious 9” hits theaters on May 22.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.