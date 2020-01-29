FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to arrest of Central Pennsylvania armed bank robbery suspect

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The FBI’s Philadelphia Division is offering a reward of $25,000 for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a string of armed bank robberies around the Harrisburg area.

The male suspect’s four robberies spanned a three-month period from October 2016 into January 2017.

They occurred on the following dates at the following locations:

October 14, 2016 – M&T Bank – 5219 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

December 9, 2016 – M&T Bank – 5528 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

December 23, 2016 – Fulton Bank – 599 North 12th Street, Lemoyne, Pennsylvania

January 6, 2017 – M&T Bank – 4950 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Each of the robberies occurred on a Friday evening, minutes before the banks were closing. During the robberies, the suspect entered, displayed a large semi-automatic handgun that appeared to be covered in camouflage-pattern tape and went behind the counter to retrieve an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area. The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion between 25 and 35-years-old. He stands about 5’10” to 6’0″ tall with a stocky to muscular build. At the time of the robberies, the suspect had a closely cropped beard and mustache, authorities say. During each of the robberies, the suspect wore dark framed glasses or sunglasses and dark colored clothing. He also wore a large, camouflage face covering and distinctive sneakers during the October robbery, with several different baseball caps worn thereafter. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for these armed bank robberies. Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or share what they know at tips.fbi.gov; tipsters can remain anonymous.