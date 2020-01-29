× Frontier Airlines will offer non-stop flights to Boston, Chicago and LA from Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA — Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that it’s adding three new non-stop routes from Philadelphia International Airport.

The new routes will fly from Philadelphia to Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles, Frontier said.

With the latest expansion, Frontier now serves 13 of the nation’s 15 largest domestic markets from Philadelphiaj, including the only non-stop, low-cost flights to Boston and Chicago, the company said in its announcement.

To mark the occasion, the company said, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.

“Today’s expansion in Philadelphia represents Frontier’s commitment to growing our service in the city while delivering on the promise of ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to our customers,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier will now offer the only nonstop ultra-low-cost flights to Boston and Chicago from PHL and daily flights to Los Angeles.”

Frontier’s service to Boston’s Logan International Airport begins May 1. The $29 introductory fare is good on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Service from Philadelphia to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport begins on May 17. The $39 introductory rate is good on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Frontier flights to Los Angeles International Airport will begin on April 23. The $69 introductory rate is good on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Service is seasonal and frequency and times are subject to change, Frontier said.

“Over the last two years, Frontier has added or increased seasonal and year-round nonstop service from PHL to destinations popular with both tourists and business travelers,” said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron. “We are excited that Frontier is continuing this trend by adding Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston flights to their PHL schedule. Passengers, businesses and our regional economy benefit when our airline partners offer more flights to more cities. Thank you to Frontier for expanding its presence in Philadelphia.”