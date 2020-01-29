× Hanover fire company warns about the dangers of recent viral ‘TikTok Challenge’

YORK COUNTY — A Hanover volunteer fire company is warning younger residents not to accept a recent “TikTok Challenge” that could endanger them.

According to a post on the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page, the challenge involves placing a penny behind a partially plugged in phone charger, creating a spark when the coin comes in contact with the metal prongs.

“This rush of electrical current can cause explosions with flying debris, damages to the entire electrical system, and excessive heat — which can start fires both at the plug and inside the wall,” the fire company’s post says. “It is also important to remember that there is a potential for criminal charges if this is done at schools or other public places.”