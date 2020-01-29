× Harrisburg Police identify woman found dead in Oyler Street home Saturday; death is ruled a homicide

HARRISBURG — Police have identified the woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in an Oyler Street home Saturday night.

According to Harrisburg Police, the victim has been identified as Tonya Dorsey. She was found around 8:40 p.m. by officers responding to a reported gas leak on the 1200 block of Oyler Street.

Dorsey was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.