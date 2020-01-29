Hershey sues former executive, claims he stole company secrets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Hershey Company claims a former executive is a spy who stole its secrets, and now it's taking him to court.

Doug Behrens, who was President of the Hershey-owned Amplify Snack Brands, is accused of creating a "secret plan" to steal Hershey's "most sensitive trade secrets" and other confidential information.

According to the Lawsuit, Hershey says Behrens sent more than 100 Hershey documents to his personal email address via his work email. It also claims he left Amplify Snack Brands to work for the healthy-snack brand Kind, even though he told Hershey he wasn't sure what he was going to do after he left the company.

Hershey wants Behrens to pay back his $250,000 signing bonus and shares of company stock for violating a confidentiality agreement.