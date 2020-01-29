× Historic Sheepsford Bridge closed after failing safety inspection

CUMBERLAND and YORK COUNTIES — A historic bridge in Lower Allen and Fairview townships has been closed after failing a safety inspection, according to a press release issued by the Cumberland County Communications Office.

The 114-foot, single-span bridge, which carries Sheepford Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek, is jointly owned by York and Cumberland Counties. It has been around since 1887.

“During a scheduled safety inspection today, in accordance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards program, engineers determined that based on the poor condition of several components of the bridge, and evidence that it is being used by overweight vehicles; the bridge is no longer safe for traffic,” the Cumberland County Communications Office said in a press release.

A four-mile detour will be posted, the release said.

The bridge will remain closed while York and Cumberland County officials evaluate preservation options, according to the release.

That news doesn’t sit well with some area residents, who worry that the bridge will remain closed for good.

“It’s part of our every day life,” resident Janice Lynx told FOX43 on Monday. “We’re fully aware that the bridge is in bad condition and needs to be repaired. But that’s what we’re hoping for — that it will be repaired and restored. Not that it will just be permanently shut.”

“I have yet to see anyone tell me that they don’t want the bridge,” Joan Lenker, another resident, told FOX43 on Monday.