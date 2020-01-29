Lawyer scores 1,000 as Delone downs Bermudian, Central York clips Spring Grove in a big night for post season position in the YAIAA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 -- Tuesday night was a big one in a couple of YAIAA girls match-ups. Not only for league position but district power rankings as well. In Division III Bermudian Springs was out to avenge their only league loss as they made a trip to Delone Catholic. The Squirettes to much in this one as it turned into a shoot out.

Brooke Lawyer posted her 1,000th career point in the Squirettes 67-54 victory.

Up in Division I action, two teams both currently in 5th place of the power rankings in their respected classes as Central York and Spring Grove met. This one was a nail biter to the end as the Panthers showed their road toughness claiming a 49-47 win,

