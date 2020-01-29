× Medical marijuana takes center stage as briefs are released in PA Supreme Court case

Briefs are due to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today in a case that will decide if people on probation will or will not be allowed to use medical marijuana in Lebanon County.

The State Supreme Court is ready to hear a challenge brought by the ACLU on behalf of 3 people against the 52nd Judicial District of Lebanon County. The challenge concerns a policy (which is now on hold) that blocks people on probation from using medical marijuana even if they have a card. The policy was put in place by President Judge John Tylwalk. The ACLU filed the suit on behalf of Melissa Gass, Ashely Bennett and Andrew Koch.

In its court briefing, the ACLU included the following:

– A request that the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania rule that the policy contradicts the commonwealth’s Medical Marijuana Act and to permanently end its enforcement

– An amicus brief (friend-of-the-court brief) written by the Society of Cannabis Clinicians, the Association of Cannabis Specialists, the Drug Policy Alliance, and Americans for Safe Access Foundation, represented by attorneys Tom Wilkinson and Abby Sacunas of the law firm Cozen O’Connor

At the time of this article, FOX43 was still waiting for Lebanon County’s 52nd Judicial Court to release its brief.

The ACLU hopes the PA Supreme Court’s ruling will have implications across the state.

“The Supreme Court can clarify this issue for counties all over the state and guarantee that people on probation are not punished simply for lawfully using medical marijuana to treat their disabilities,” said Andrew Christy, an attorney for the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “Until this issue is resolved, patients throughout the commonwealth are left in limbo, putting their health at risk and their lives on hold.”

Arguments have not yet been scheduled in front of the PA Supreme Court, but lawyers hope for a decision this year.

FOX43’s Jamie Bittner broke the story on Melissa Gass, who is on probation in Lebanon County and who lives with epilepsy. Gass joined Ashley Bennett and Andrew Koch in the lawsuit when it was filed in October.

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania decided to transfer the case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, explaining the decision in this court filing.

The 52nd Judicial District of Lebanon County responded to the lawsuit earlier this month. It defended the medical marijuana policy in part by stating, “the Judicial District promulgated the Policy after the Office began to experience disruption in probation services and persistent difficulty supervising probationers and parolees who use medical marijuana.”

Medical marijuana has been legal in Pennsylvania since 2016. But, the federal government still views it as illegal and a Schedule I drug.

What is a Schedule I drug?

