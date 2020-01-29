× Mifflin County senior Grace VanSciver voted 2020 Pennsylvania Fair Queen

MIFFLIN COUNTY — Grace VanSciver, 16, was crowned the Pennsylvania Fair Queen Saturday at the annual joint convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and the Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association.

VanSciver, a senior at Mifflin County High School, is the reigning Mifflin County Fair Queen.

“The Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs has been crowning a State Fair Queen annually for 34 years,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “This is a scholarship competition, and it is also a position of leadership. The Fair Queen promotes Pennsylvania agriculture and its 108 local fairs which together contribute $50 million to the state’s economy.”

VanSciver plans to pursue an engineering degree at Penn State University after high school. She is a member of the National Honor Society, ivice president of the Mifflin County 4-H Teen Council, and shows rabbits statewide as a member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association.

She recently published her first book of poetry, “Dance of the Heart.” In her spare time she enjoys reading and writing poetry, photography, and spending time with friends.

VanSciver will receive a $2,500 scholarship from the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs at the end of her reign in January 2021. She was crowned by outgoing Pennsylvania Fair Queen Mikara Anderson of Huntingdon County.

Each of the 59 contestants prepared a speech and essay for the competition.

Five selected finalists were asked to name two people who would influence their experience as Pennsylvania fair queen.

Abigail Wurzbach, the York Fair Queen, was named the 2020 alternate state queen.

Wurzbach, 18, is the daughter of Rich and Missy Wurzbach of Brogue. She is studying secondary social studies at York College of Pennsylvania. She enjoys hiking, showing cattle, singing and performing, blogging and reading.

Pennsylvania is home to 108 county and community fairs. VanSciver, the 34th state queen, will travel the state this year representing Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage and serving as an ambassador for the fair association.