Olivia’s prepares a Seafood Ceviche along with Tortilla Chips

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Seafood Ceviche served along with tortilla chips, freshly cut limes, and garnished with a thinly slice cabbage.

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.

You can find the recipes below:

Seafood Ceviche served w /Tortilla Chips, fresh lime wedges, & garnished w/ thinly sliced cabbage

1 LB Kalamari – cleaned and sliced into thin rings
2 LB Shrimp – peeled, deveined, tails removed
1 LB Clams
2 cups Euro Cucumbers – diced
2 cups Berry Tomatoes – quartered
1 cup Peppers – Assorted colors – diced
2 tbsp Red Onions – diced
2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice
Pinch Sea Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
2 tbsp Cilantro – chopped
1 cup Pineapple- diced
1 tsp Garlic – freshly diced
1 cup Ketchup
1 tbsp Habanero Pepper – minced

STOCK:
1/2 gallon Water
1/2 onion
1/2 carrot
3 celery stocks
3 Bay Leaves
Pinch Sea Salt

Quickly blanch all seafood in boiling stock for 2-3 minutes. Chill seafood. Once seafood is fully chilled, mix all remaining ingredients together.  Enjoy!

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Kabobs served over Gjnger Jasmine Rice along w/ Pineapple Soy Sauce

Pineapple Soy Sauce

2 cups Soy Sauce
1 cup Pineapple Juice
1 cup Star Anise
2 tbsp fresh Ginger root – peeled & sliced
2 tbsp cilantro leaves
1 lime – zested & juiced
3 Bayleaves
2 tbsp Horseradish root – peeled & sliced

Ginger Wasabi Jasmine Rice

2 cups Jasmine Rice
2 tbsp fresh Ginger – minced
1 cup Pineapple Juice
2 tbsp Shredded Coconut
1 1/2 cups Coco Lopez cream of coconut
Pinch sea salt

Rinse the rice three times to remove excess starch.  Place all ingredients in heavy bottom pot.  Bring to a boil.  Cover tightly with lid.  Simmer on low heat for approximately 15-20 minutes.  Remove from heat and let sit for approximately 10 minutes before serving.  Gently fluff with fork and serve.  Enjoy!

