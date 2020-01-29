Olivia’s prepares a Seafood Ceviche along with Tortilla Chips

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Seafood Ceviche served along with tortilla chips, freshly cut limes, and garnished with a thinly slice cabbage.

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.

You can find the recipes below:

Seafood Ceviche served w /Tortilla Chips, fresh lime wedges, & garnished w/ thinly sliced cabbage

1 LB Kalamari – cleaned and sliced into thin rings

2 LB Shrimp – peeled, deveined, tails removed

1 LB Clams

2 cups Euro Cucumbers – diced

2 cups Berry Tomatoes – quartered

1 cup Peppers – Assorted colors – diced

2 tbsp Red Onions – diced

2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice

Pinch Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

2 tbsp Cilantro – chopped

1 cup Pineapple- diced

1 tsp Garlic – freshly diced

1 cup Ketchup

1 tbsp Habanero Pepper – minced

STOCK:

1/2 gallon Water

1/2 onion

1/2 carrot

3 celery stocks

3 Bay Leaves

Pinch Sea Salt

Quickly blanch all seafood in boiling stock for 2-3 minutes. Chill seafood. Once seafood is fully chilled, mix all remaining ingredients together. Enjoy!

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Kabobs served over Gjnger Jasmine Rice along w/ Pineapple Soy Sauce

Pineapple Soy Sauce

2 cups Soy Sauce

1 cup Pineapple Juice

1 cup Star Anise

2 tbsp fresh Ginger root – peeled & sliced

2 tbsp cilantro leaves

1 lime – zested & juiced

3 Bayleaves

2 tbsp Horseradish root – peeled & sliced

Ginger Wasabi Jasmine Rice

2 cups Jasmine Rice

2 tbsp fresh Ginger – minced

1 cup Pineapple Juice

2 tbsp Shredded Coconut

1 1/2 cups Coco Lopez cream of coconut

Pinch sea salt

Rinse the rice three times to remove excess starch. Place all ingredients in heavy bottom pot. Bring to a boil. Cover tightly with lid. Simmer on low heat for approximately 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for approximately 10 minutes before serving. Gently fluff with fork and serve. Enjoy!