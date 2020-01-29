Police arrest Mount Holly Springs Borough armed robbery suspect; seek three others in connection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested an armed robbery suspect and are seeking three others in connection to an incident in early January.

Jonathan Colon was arrested and placed into Cumberland County Prison on $49,000 bail from an armed robbery where the victim was also stabbed in Mount Holly Springs Borough.

Police have also obtained arrest warrants for Javier Santos, of Silver Spring Township and Eduardo Garcia, of Carlisle Borough.

Authorities are also searching for a fourth suspect by the street name of “Chaos.”

Police say a possible first name for that suspect is “Nato.” That suspect is not pictured.

The suspect is reportedly living in Carlisle Borough, police say.

Anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of the final three suspects are asked to contact Mount Holly Springs Police at 717-486-7615.