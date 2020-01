× Police close off street in Harrisburg while investigating possible crime scene

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have closed off a street in Harrisburg while investigating a possible crime scene.

On January 29 around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Curtin Street.

Since then, police have closed off the street and have been laying evidence markers.

There is no official word on what police are investigating at this time.

Police in Harrisburg are along the 500 block of Curtin St. investigating. We are told it’s a possible homicide. Evidence markers can be seen along with a large police presence. The street has been closed off. Waiting to get more details. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/UN6e77Pblv — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) January 29, 2020