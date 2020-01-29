Police: Cumberland County man blackmailed after sending explicit video to suspect on Facebook Messenger

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police are investigating a suspected scam that cost a Lower Mifflin Township man $300.

According to police, the victim, a 33-year-old Newville man, reported that he had an explicit conversation with the suspect on Facebook Messenger, and eventually sent the suspect an explicit video of himself. Soon after, police say, the suspect changed their Facebook profile picture and demanded $300 from the victim, threatening to alert the victim’s wife if he didn’t send the money.

The victim told police he complied, sending the money via Moneygram to Abidjan, a city on the Ivory Coast in Africa.

Later that week, the victim reported, the suspect contacted the victim again and demanded more money, this time threatening to send the video to the victim’s employer.

The victim then contacted police.

