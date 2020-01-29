× Police looking for man who allegedly exposed children to marijuana, Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – Police are looking for a man they allege exposed three children to marijuana.

According to police, Scott Adkins, 25, was smoking marijuana while he was caring for three children, all 3-years-old and younger.

He also left an open baggie of marijuana within the children’s reach, police say.

Adkins is wanted by the police for three counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adkins is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.