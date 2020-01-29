× Repairs being made to Hummelstown water main, outages reported

Service Interruption — Crews are working on an emergency repair in Hummelstown. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue. For updates, please visit https://t.co/Sg5CLraYuh and type in your zip code to view the alerts tab. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/QKJmvSuMeJ — SUEZ Water PA (@SUEZwaterPA) January 29, 2020

HUMMELSTOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Repairs are underway after Suez Water encountered a problem with a water line in Hummelstown, Dauphin County on Wednesday morning.

Water has been shut off at the affected area. Right now, there is no estimate available on when those repairs will be completed.

The following roads are closed:

North Railroad Street between West Second Street and North Duke Street.

Wall Street between North Landis Street and North Railroad Street.

For updates on the water situation please click here.

Some schools within the Lower Dauphin School District had to dismiss early Wednesday due to the water outage.