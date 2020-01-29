× Scheduled power outage will shut down traffic signal in Lebanon Thursday

LEBANON — The City of Lebanon is cautioning motorists that there will be a scheduled power outage in the area of Eighth and Walnut streets Thursday that will affect traffic signals in the vicinity, the city’s Department of Public Works said Wednesday.

The outage will be in effect during an installation project in the area, the department said. It is scheduled to last between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

While the outage is ongoing, the traffic signal at Eighth and Walnut will not be in operation, according to the department. Temporary stop signs will be installed for traffic control, the department said.

Motorists are advised to use caution while the outage is in effect.