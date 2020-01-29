× Senate passes bill to reform how lieutenant governor is elected in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Senate has passed a bill to amend the state constitution to reform how the lieutenant governor is selected in Pennsylvania.

Senator David Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) says the legislation passed through the Senate by a vote of 46 to 3.

Senate Bill 133 would allow candidates for governor to choose their lieutenant governor candidate after the primary election.

This process is similar to how presidential candidates currently select their vice presidential running mates.

Now that the bill has passed through both chambers of the legislature during the 2019-2020 session, it will be voted on again by both chambers during the 2021-2022 Legislative Session before being put into law.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is currently serving in the position for Governor Tom Wolf.