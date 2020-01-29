× State Police trooper suffers minor injuries after being clipped by passing vehicle during traffic stop near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper suffered minor injuries Sunday when he was struck by the side mirror of a passing motorist, police said in a press release.

The matter is still under investigation, police say.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:55 a.m. Sunday along Interstate 283 in Swatara Township. A trooper conducting a traffic stop in the area had just exited his vehicle when he was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a passing vehicle, which did not stop and fled the scene.

The trooper was checked and released at an area hospital, police say.

After inspecting the police vehicle’s video recording equipment and debris left behind by the passing vehicle, police say they determined the trooper was likely struck by a red 2011-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP Harrisburg at (717) 671-7500.