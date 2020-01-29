× State Senate approves bill to move up Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election by five weeks

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate voted 48-0 Wednesday to approve a bill that would move up the state’s presidential primary election by five weeks, starting in the year 2024.

If the State House of Representatives follows suit and approves the bill, Pennsylvania’s primary election would be held on the third Tuesday in March, instead of the fourth Tuesday in April, as it stands currently.

Critics say Pennsylvania’s presidential primary clout is often diminished by its relatively late vote.

This year, Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 28, among the last states, despite Pennsylvania’s having the fifth-most pledged delegates in the competitive Democratic presidential nomination contest.

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. John R. Gordner (R-District 27).

Source: The Associated Press