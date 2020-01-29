State Senate approves bill to move up Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election by five weeks

Posted 1:45 PM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 01:47PM, January 29, 2020
vote here

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate voted 48-0 Wednesday to approve a bill that would move up the state’s presidential primary election by five weeks, starting in the year 2024.

If the State House of Representatives follows suit and approves the bill, Pennsylvania’s primary election would be held on the third Tuesday in March, instead of the fourth Tuesday in April, as it stands currently.

Critics say Pennsylvania’s presidential primary clout is often diminished by its relatively late vote.

This year, Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 28, among the last states, despite Pennsylvania’s having the fifth-most pledged delegates in the competitive Democratic presidential nomination contest.

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. John R. Gordner (R-District 27).

Source: The Associated Press

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.