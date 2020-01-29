State Senate expected to vote on bill requiring breast cancer screenings to be covered by insurers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A vote is expected from the State Senate on Wednesday, on a bill that would require insurance companies to cover breast cancer screenings in the commonwealth.

Senate Bill 595 would require insurance companies to cover ultrasound snd MRI screenings for all women who at a high risk for cancer, or have tissue that is too dense for a tumor to be spotted through a regular screening.

Supporters of the bill say this could really help save the lives of thousands of women, who often don't get tested because of the cost. The bill is sponsored by Senator Bob Mensch and he said this is not the final step, but is truly a big step forward.

“We feel that every woman deserves the opportunity to have cancer detected despite the condition of dense breasts senate bill 595 is a significant step forward in recognizing breast density as an increased risk factor," said Mensch.

Senator Mensch said he is confident this piece of legislation will help the lives of those impacted by this terrible disease.

If Senate Bill 595 passes in the House, it will be one of the first in the country to require insurance coverage for screenings for women.

The vote is expected to come down sometime after 10:00 a.m., at the capitol.