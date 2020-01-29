Stubborn clouds finally give way to more sunshine Wednesday

QUIET MID TO LATE WEEK: The weather pattern remains quiet through midweek, and temperatures dip a little bit with each day that passes. Wednesday morning starts with a slight breeze and the clouds finally start to break. The rest of the day brings more sunshine to Central PA. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s, still a bit on the mild side for this time of year. Skies are mostly clear through the night, and temperatures turn much colder with light winds and without the clouds. Lows dip into the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures turn a bit chillier on Thursday. Cold, Canadian high pressure brings a seasonal return to the region, but a weak disturbance brings a return to plentiful clouds, and perhaps even a few flurries. Winds are light to calm, with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures start to increase again on Friday, and clouds develop ahead of the next system in the southeast US. Expect highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds remain light to quiet.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’re still watching activity along the coast heading into the weekend, but right now chances for a significant storm system remain very low. It’s the time of year where if there’s something along the Southeast US and the coast tracks close enough, it needs to be watched regardless for any shifts in track and development. That day is Saturday for a low chance of some snow showers during the late day and evening hours. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a weak clipper system tracking from the west brings some snow showers or light snow overnight, and the coastal mess stays east, keeping better precipitation chances at sea. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. Sunday (also Groundhog Day) is gusty with plenty of clouds and lake effect flurries. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TURNING MILDER NEXT WEEK: Monday starts a swing towards milder temperatures. There’s plenty of sunshine as mild conditions build into the region. Temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s are expected! Tuesday is still very mild, and it brings the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

-Andrea Michaels