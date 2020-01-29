Veteran receives Purple Heart 13 years after suffering injuries in Iraq

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Carlisle VFW Post 477 is honoring an army veteran who will receive a Purple Heart during a formal ceremony 13 years after suffering traumatic injuries in Iraq.

A medic, David Ott, 54, of Carlisle, was first deployed to Iraq with the Pennsylvania National Guard, Company A, 2nd Brigade Combat Team – 28th Infantry Division.

Ott was seriously injured by an IED in January 2006 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“It started as a mild brain injury from a roadside bomb in January, 2006,” explained Ott. “Mild progressed to severe two months after I came home. I went stiff as a board my first day at Disney with my family and dropped to the ground and ended up in a nearly 6-week coma.”

“Finally, he was getting back together. His unit – everyone came home and retired, the people who were left saw he wasn’t there. So they never properly retired him,” explained Jeanine Ott, the vet’s wife.

Ott’s friend helped him receive the Purple Heart, putting in application after application. When Ott finally received it, he said it came through the mail.

“You don’t need accolades, but sometimes, it’s nice to have the feeling that somebody else knows you did good,” added Jeanine.

Jeanine is the one who contacted the VFW Post, hopeful it would put together the ceremony and honor Ott the right way.

“You put your life on the line, and you get wounded, perhaps darn near killed, and I know David almost lost his life over his injuries,” explained Rick Olson, the commander.

Surrounded by his fellow vets, his beautiful family, and service dog, Ott took home two things long overdue Wednesday afternoon. Not only did Ott receive the Purple Heart, he was surprised with a sword – the very sword he was supposed to receive when he first retired from the military. “Not only does this sword help him move forward, but the Purple Heart finishes that journey,” said Jeanine. “What’s next for me? Enjoy my grandchildren,” said Ott.

After receiving the honors, Ott had but four words.

“Thank you very much,” Ott said to the crowd. During an interview with FOX43, Ott expressed happiness and sadness at receiving the award. “I’m happy that it’s finally bringing closure to something that is a long time coming and kind of sad too, because this is the last time I’ll be getting an award from the military,” explained Ott.

Command Sergeant Major Michael J. Carden of the U.S. Army Garrison, Carlisle Barracks presented Ott with the award.

Check it out on our live video above.