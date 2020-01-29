× Veteran receives Purple Heart at Carlsile VFW Post, 13 years after suffering injuries in Iraq

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Carlisle VFW Post 477 is honoring an army veteran who will receive a Purple Heart 13 years after suffering traumatic injuries in Iraq.

A medic, David Ott, 54, of Carlisle, was first deployed to Iraq with the Pennsylvania National Guard, Company A, 2nd Brigade Combat Team – 28th Infantry Division.

Ott was seriously injured by an IED in January 2006 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

At that time, Ott was a 16-year-veteran of the Allentown Police Department.

Due to his injuries, Ott retired while still on active military duty, and has since moved to Cumberland County.

He was presented the Purple Heart by Command Sergeant Major Michael J. Carden of the U.S. Army Garrison, Carlisle Barracks.

