YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Adyson is a 5th grader at Sinking Springs Elementary in the Central York School District. She loves cheerleading, singing in the chorus, playing clarinet in the band and she just signed up for her first year of girls lacrosse. She loves dogs, especially our pit bull named Snickers that we adopted from the SPCA.
Weather Kid with Adyson Markey
-
The Grinch spreads holiday cheer at children’s playhouse in York
-
Furry Friends with Maggie, the lab/beagle
-
Family says they were threatened with $150 fine over 4-year-old playing outside condo
-
California woman loses her mother’s wedding ring while passing out Halloween candy
-
PennDOT gearing up for weekend winter weather
-
-
Volunteers working to survey homeless population in York City
-
This 20-year travel TV host has solutions for every vacation mishap
-
QB Patrick Mahomes’ mom talks of raising the MVP, his siblings
-
Furry Friends with Sarge, the Whippet/Pit Bull mix
-
York businesses give a helping hand for Christmas
-
-
Wellspan patient graduates nurse homecare program
-
California mother acting as surrogate for another family dies while giving birth
-
York County, City leaders join Lincoln Charter School students for free throw competition