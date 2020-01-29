William Penn York High alum, Chris Doleman, dies at 58 after battle with brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNESOTA-- A former William Penn York High football player and Hall of Fame defensive end, Chris Doleman, died on Tuesday night after a battle with brain cancer, the Minnesota Vikings said in a statement.

Doleman was 58-years-old.

We express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman’s family and friends upon his passing. pic.twitter.com/4smc4gn5PY — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 29, 2020

"The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman's family and friends upon his passing," the team said in a statement. "Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking -- resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him."

Doleman underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2018, and had been battling glioblastoma for the past two years.

During his 15 year NFL career, Doleman was a sack artist. He finished with 150.5 in his career, which ranks fifth in NFL history.

Doleman was also a model of consistency, racking up at least seven sacks in each season from 1987-1999.

He played 10 seasons with the Vikings, 2 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, and 3 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2012, Doleman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Minnesota Vikings QB Tommy Kramer tweeted about Doleman's death:

Rest In Peace my friend. https://t.co/7D1kHjRXPC — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) January 29, 2020