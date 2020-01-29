William Penn York High alum, Chris Doleman, dies at 58 after battle with brain cancer

Posted 4:04 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 04:25AM, January 29, 2020

MINNESOTA-- A former William Penn York High football player and Hall of Fame defensive end, Chris Doleman, died on Tuesday night after a battle with brain cancer, the Minnesota Vikings said in a statement.

Doleman was 58-years-old.

"The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman's family and friends upon his passing," the team said in a statement. "Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking -- resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him."

Related Story
Chris Doleman Inspires at York High

Doleman underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2018, and had been battling glioblastoma for the past two years.

During his 15 year NFL career, Doleman was a sack artist. He finished with 150.5 in his career, which ranks fifth in NFL history.

Doleman was also a model of consistency, racking up at least seven sacks in each season from 1987-1999.

He played 10 seasons with the Vikings, 2 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, and 3 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2012, Doleman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Minnesota Vikings QB Tommy Kramer tweeted about Doleman's death:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.