× Woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Windsor Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash.

Nancy Brown, 81, of Chanceford Township, died at York Hospital at 1:48 p.m. on January 27 after a crash just 8 minutes earlier.

According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 900 block of Delta Road in Windsor Township when a vehicle struck another vehicle that Brown was a passenger in.

The coroner responded to the Hospital to certify the death, which has been ruled accidental.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.