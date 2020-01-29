Woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Windsor Township

Posted 4:37 AM, January 29, 2020, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash.

Nancy Brown, 81, of Chanceford Township, died at York Hospital at 1:48 p.m. on January 27 after a crash just 8 minutes earlier.

According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 900 block of Delta Road in Windsor Township when a vehicle struck another vehicle that Brown was a passenger in.

The coroner responded to the Hospital to certify the death, which has been ruled accidental.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.