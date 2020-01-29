× York County woman accused of threatening man with knife while intoxicated

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old Dover woman with assault, harassment and related offenses after they say she threatened a man with a knife while intoxicated during an incident Monday night.

Mykel MJ Salinas, of the 3200 block of Oakland Road, is also charged with terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of children in the incident, which occurred around 6:47 p.m. at the victim’s home, police say.

According to police, the victim reported that he found Salinas in a state of high intoxication when he returned home. She was supposed to be watching a 13-month-old child at the time, the victim reported.

The victim told police he and Salinas got into an argument, at which time she took out a kitchen knife, slammed it on a table, and said “Tonight isn’t going well for one of us.”

Police say the victim reported that he feared for his safety, because Salinas had stabbed him in the past, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. The victim told police he fought Salinas for possession of the knife and managed to get it away from her. He then took all the remaining knives in the kitchen and threw them outside, he reported.

The victim told police he then took the child and left the house. When he reached the bottom step outside the home’s front door, Salinas allegedly threw a partially full can of beer at him, hitting him in the chest, according to the complaint. The victim said he was holding the child when he was struck by the beer can, according to police.

Salinas then tried to strike the victim, who attempted to dodge the blow, causing Salinas to hit the child instead, the victim told police.

The victim reported that he then fled from the scene, still holding the child, according to the complaint.

Police say Salinas was still inside the home when officers arrived. She allegedly had the strong odor of alcohol on her breath and person, and was uncooperative with officers, according to the complaint.

Asked what happened, Salinas allegedly would only say “He hurt me,” and refused to elaborate, according to police.

Salinas was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking for processing.