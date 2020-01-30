Harrisburg marketing agency runs national Super Bowl ad poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lots of people tune in to see the Super Bowl. According to Nielsen, 98.2 million viewers tuned in last year. But FOX43 found a group who doesn't just watch for the game.

In the last 17 years, there's only been one time Michael Pavone, President and CEO of Pavone Marketing Group in Harrisburg, hasn't spent Super Bowl Sunday at his office.

"When the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, I actually took off and watched the game," Pavone said.

Each Super Bowl Sunday his conference table is surrounded with folks on their laptops, and eyes glued to the big screen. That's because his company created "SpotBowl.com" in 2004, which allows viewers to vote for their favorite commercials, practically in real time.

"I mean, who cares what the experts think," Pavone said. "It's really about what mom and dad and everybody at home thinks about the spots. So we created a mechanism to allow everyone to give their opinion and voice their thoughts."

SpotBowl has had no problem earning its credibility over the years, with thousands and thousands of votes from all 50 states, commercial teasers, and information about the ads all in one place.

So what can we expect from this year's Super Bowl ads?

"This year you have, really for the first time, nationally, two politicians," Pavone said. "President Trump is running a 60 second ad, and Mike Bloomberg is running a 60 second ad. So that's never happened before."

Another surprise: MC Hammer is making a comeback. Well, at least in a commercial for Cheetos. And in today's digital world, many companies like to release their spots early or at least a sneak peek.

"When you're spending 5.7 million dollars for 30 seconds, believe me you want to get as much hype around it as you possibly can .'>

It's like seeing the Christmas gifts before Christmas. As for the secret ingredients that make a good ad:

"I always like emotion, make people laugh, a surprise ending," Pavone said. "I mean that's what makes a great entertainment spot. That being said, we're all hired to sell a product, so at the end if you just laugh at a spot or cry at a spot and can't remember who the commercial was for, it's a waste of money."

Polls will close Monday around 3 p.m. on SpotBowl.com

Pavone said it costs $5.6 million dollars for a 30 second spot this year. Last year it was $5 million. He also said the spots were sold out by Thanksgiving, which is the earliest they've ever been sold out.

