A seasonal chill briefly returns Thursday and some clouds do too!

BRIEF SEASONAL CHILL: The weather pattern remains quiet overall through the end of the week, and temperatures briefly turn more seasonable for Thursday. The morning starts with some sun and colder morning temperatures. Those morning lows start in the lower to middle 20s. Cold, Canadian high pressure brings a seasonal return to the region, but a weak disturbance brings a return to plentiful clouds through the morning, but the day stays dry. Winds are light to calm, with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy through the night, with lows dipping into the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures start to increase again on Friday, and clouds thicken ahead of the next system in the southeast US. Expect highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds remain light to quiet.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’re still watching activity along the coast heading into the weekend, but chances for a significant storm system remain extremely low. It’s the time of year where if there’s something along the Southeast US and the coast tracks close enough, it needs to be watched regardless for any shifts in track and development. That day is Saturday for a low chance of some snow showers (perhaps a rain shower) during the morning hours. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a weak clipper system tracking from the west brings some snow showers or light snow overnight Saturday, and the coastal mess stays east, keeping better precipitation chances at sea. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. Sunday (also Groundhog Day) is gusty with plenty of clouds and lake effect flurries. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TURNING MILDER NEXT WEEK: Monday starts a swing towards milder temperatures. There’s plenty of sunshine as mild conditions build into the region. Temperatures in the lower to middle 50s are expected! Tuesday is still very mild, and it brings more clouds in addition to the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Wednesday continues the chance for a few showers, and it remains mild. Temperatures are near 50 degrees.

-Andrea Michaels