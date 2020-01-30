× Chambersburg Police Department introduces ‘No Crime Too Small’ initiative

CHAMBERSBURG — The Chambersburg Police Department announced Thursday it is rolling out a new initiative designed to raise the department’s level of service to borough citizens.

Under the “No Crime Too Small” initiative, officers will treat every call with a higher level of compassion and urgency, the department’s announcement said.

“By providing maximum effort on each case, we intend to raise the level of services provided to the citizens of Chambersburg Borough,” the department said in the announcement. “Raising the level of service will help the department continue its mission of building trust with the community we protect and serve.”