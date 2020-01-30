Chambersburg’s 18th annual IceFest helps brighten winter

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — In the doldrums of winter, ice sculptures are helping lift locals’ spirits. Chambersburg’s 18th annual IceFest is expecting thousands of visitors.

“Each year we try to add something new to keep it fresh so that we can keep on bringing more and more people,” said Sam Thrush, president of Downtown Chambersburg, the organization running IceFest.

This year’s festival includes 100 ice sculptures—the most of any IceFest so far—that weigh up to 180 pounds each. A team of eight sculptors makes them, using a projector to put an outline of a shape on the ice and then carving. One sculptor said hacking ice with a chainsaw can work up a sweat.

“It gets cold and then it gets hot,” said sculptor Joe DiMartino of DiMartino Ice. “It gets cold because the snow is blowing on you, but then you get hot because you just keep moving and you don`t stop.”

Sculptors will carve 12 “giant” pieces live throughout the event.

“It`s awesome. We`ve been here before so it`s fun,” said Alaina Moore, a Girl Scout with Troop 80066.

“I really enjoy it,” added Girl Scout Sydney Moore. “I love looking at all the sculptures and guessing what they`re going to be when they`re finished.”

IceFest includes many events, like the “Run Your Ice Off” 5K race and a chili cookoff happening Saturday. There are also several family-friendly activities, like a snowfall bank, a cornhole championship and an ice slide.

“We just like to come down and see what`s going on and get out with the kids, let them run around and do all the fun things. It`s a really good experience for everybody,” said Chambersburg resident Steve McNew.

IceFest helps support Chambersburg businesses, organizers said, as thousands of visitors patronize the festival’s vendors and local shops.

IceFest runs through Sunday, Feb. 2.