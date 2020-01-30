× Chris Stapleton’s 2020 tour will include stops in State College, Philadelphia & Scranton

Chris Stapleton is gearing up for a busy 2020.

The country star has announced his lineup for his All-American Road Show Tour. If you haven’t seen him in person yet, you now have plenty of opportunities.

It kicks of March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas and there’s an impressive total of 46 stops.

The tour will include three stops in Pennsylvania.

On July 30, Stapleton will play at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton before heading to Philadelphia the next day to perform at BB&T Pavilion.

On October 8, Stapleton will return to the Keystone State to play at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.

He will be joined by fellow artists the Highwomen, Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Jason Isbell, Hank Williams Jr., Nikki Lane and Sheryl Crow.

Tickets go on sale February 7.

Click here for a list of the full tour dates.