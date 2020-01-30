× One person taken to the hospital after fire destroys Lancaster County mobile home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a mobile home.

Around 3:30 a.m. on January 30, authorities were dispatched to Travelo Drive and Duo Drive in East Hempfield Township for a reported fire.

According to authorities, a neighbor was able to help residents escape the mobile home fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The home is a total loss.

