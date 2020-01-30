One person taken to the hospital after fire destroys Lancaster County mobile home

Posted 5:19 AM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 05:41AM, January 30, 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a mobile home.

Around 3:30 a.m. on January 30, authorities were dispatched to Travelo Drive and Duo Drive in East Hempfield Township for a reported fire.

According to authorities, a neighbor was able to help residents escape the mobile home fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The home is a total loss.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.