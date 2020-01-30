One person taken to the hospital after fire destroys Lancaster County mobile home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a mobile home.
Around 3:30 a.m. on January 30, authorities were dispatched to Travelo Drive and Duo Drive in East Hempfield Township for a reported fire.
According to authorities, a neighbor was able to help residents escape the mobile home fire.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
The home is a total loss.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.
40.080410 -76.375305