Eagles RB Miles Sanders will host youth football camp at Harrisburg's Bishop McDevitt High School on May 23

HARRISBURG — Former Penn State standout and current Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will host his inaugural Youth Football Camp at Bishop McDevitt High School this spring.

The camp, which is open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 23.

Over the course of the day, Sanders and other coaches will provide campers with hands-on instruction in what the camp’s organizer, Flex Work Sports, calls “a fun, high-energy, positive environment.”

All attendees will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction, organizers say. Each camper will also receive a limited-edition camp t-shirt, a photo with Sanders, and take-home items from the camp’s sponsors.

Sanders will be on-hand to direct the camp, joined by area school and youth league coaches.

Registration and more information can be found at www.flexworksports.com