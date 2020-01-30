Fire expert: Radio communication controversy between Dover fire companies highlights need for reforms

YORK COUNTY — An audio recording of radio communication between two York County fire departments has gone viral.

Saturday, crews with Dover Township and Dover Borough, aka Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, responded to Smittie’s Soft Pretzels on Carlisle Road. Things took a surprising turn when the first department on scene was advised by the second to drive past it.

Between two different posts shared on Facebook, a recording of the radio conversation has gotten over 500 comments and nearly 600 shares. FOX43 contacted both fire departments asking each to explain the decision making heard in the recording, but neither wished to speak on camera.

In the recording, you can hear Dover Township Fire Chief Brian Widmayer tell Dover Borough to stage at a fire hydrant on Old Carlisle Road, which is around the corner from the pretzel shop.

“Engine 9, we’re ahead of you. We’re not going to stage at the hydrant,” responds Dover Borough on the radio. “We’ll assume first due.”

“Engine 6-2, this is Chief 9” Widmayer answers. “You will go to the hydrant as directed.”

“Okay, if you want the first arriving scene to go past the scene, we’ll go to the hydrant,” responds Dover Borough. “Would you wish for our manpower to be dropped off?”

“Engine 6, go to the hydrant as directed or you can go into service — your choice,” Widmayer firmly stated.

(You can hear the radio transmission below.)

Widmayer sticks by his decision to send Dover Borough past the scene to the nearby hydrant. But some are questioning whether Widmayer made the right call — and why he made it. On Thursday, FOX43 went to the Pennsylvania Fire And Emergency Services Institute in Harrisburg to speak to executive director Jerry Ozog, who advises Pennsylvania municipalities and counties on best practices. “What happened in York County is a sign of a system that is under stress,” Ozog told FOX43. “There is need for modernization throughout Pennsylvania.” Ozog has 33 years of volunteer fire service experience, working at a college and a company that insures emergency services across the nation. He did not weigh in on whether Widmayer made the right decision Saturday night. “Directing an engine to a hydrant may be appropriate in some situations,” he said. “Directing an engine directly to the scene may be appropriate in other situations.” Ozog said what happened Saturday is a sign that Pennsylvania’s fire service needs to be reworked. The system needs more transparency, accountability, and consistent practices across the board, he said. “Unfortunately, or fortunately, we have many small departments that are not necessarily on the same page working together,” said Ozod. The institute has a statewide survival guide for fire and emergency services, which includes more county cooperation. But that would require changes — which, according to Ozog, some departments are reluctant to do. “These organizations are membership driven organizations,” he said. “And the membership has to want to change.” Among other concerns FOX43 has heard since our story first aired is how a fire chief can have a felony record and still be in charge of a department. FOX43 learned Chief Brian Widmayer has a criminal background related to an incident in 2007. A spokesman for Bruce Trego, the state fire commissioner, says that each department decides who can be a firefighter. The only criminal restriction is if that person is convicted of arson.