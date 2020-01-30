× FOX43 wins four 2020 PAB Awards

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– FOX43 has won four 2020 PAB Awards.

The station and its talent took home awards in the following categories:

Outstanding Investigative Story/Report/Series

Rachel Yonkunas won this PAB for her FOX43 Reveals on how hundreds of millions of pain pills flooded local pharmacies.

Outstanding Television Coverage of a Local Sporting Event

Todd Sadowski and Alex Cawley won this PAB for their coverage of the Penn State Football team winning the Cotton Bowl in Texas.

Outstanding Television Feature Story/Report/Series

Samantha Galvez and Jay Groft won this PAB for her FOX43 Focal Point series that was an inside look on living with diabetes.

Grace Griffaton and Drew Szala won this PAB for her story on a step inside Pennsylvania’s only prison boot camp.

Congratulations to our winners, and continue to expect more from FOX43 News!