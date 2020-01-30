Lancaster County couple charged with animal cruelty charges following death of emaciated horse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- A West Donegal Township couple has been charged with felony counts of animal cruelty in connection to the death of an emaciated horse found outside their Stonemill Drive home last month.

Kenneth Breneman, 64, and Jean Breneman, 63, are charged with felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and three related misdemeanors, one of which is in regard to the neglect of a goat that was also found living at the home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

According to authorities, the horse, named Champ, fell outside the couple's home on Dec. 13, 2019. Passers-by called police and stopped to try and help the horse, which appeared to be severely emaciated.

“Our initial thought was just try to get his body temperature up. He needed to be warm on that cold day," said Zach Nauss, neighbor and witness.

Police and a veterinarian called to the scene determined nothing could be done to save the horse, which was euthanized. A Pennsylvania SPCA humane officer responded to the scene and transported the horse to the New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, where a necropsy was performed.

The necropsy revealed the horse died of emaciation, and was also suffering from dental issues and other conditions, according to the District Attorney's Office.

“They could have taken better care of him. Number one thing was his teeth. They were just completely overgrown, sharp, making it hard for him to even chew," added Nauss.

The Brenemans were charged Wednesday after the results of the necropsy were revealed, the DA's Office said. They were arraigned before District Judge Randall Miller, who set bail at $250,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 26.