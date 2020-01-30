Manheim Township Police are investigating stabbing that injured Lancaster teen

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are investigating a stabbing that left a juvenile girl injured Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the Kensington Club apartment complex on the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane in Lancaster Township. Officers responding to the report of a disturbance learned that the girl was injured in a stabbing and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred in a parking lot in the apartment complex, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

