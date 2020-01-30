Mostly cloudy skies to stay, watching weekend snow chance before big warm-up

FINISHING THE WEEK: After a high temperature in the upper-30s this afternoon for most, overnight lows dip into the upper-20s with plenty of clouds. Breezes let up and stay relatively light heading into Friday. The clouds stay, but temperatures rise into the mid-40s to finish out the work week with dry conditions. Saturday morning lows bottom out in the low-30s.

WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER CHANCE: Clouds stick around again for Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. As we progress into the overnight time frame, especially after midnight, the chance of snow showers into the early morning. A little bit of rain could mix in, but this is looking like mostly snow. Temperatures bottom out near freezing. By the time the sun rises, most of the precipitation will begin to end, if it hasn’t already. Sunday afternoon temperatures reach the mid-40s once again under mostly cloudy skies.

WARM-UP FOR NEXT WEEK: A warm-up starts Monday with abundant sunshine! Afternoon highs begin a stretch of reaching into the low-to-mid 50s with morning lows in the mid-30s to start Monday. However, those morning lows moderate into the low-to-mid 40s area-wide beginning Tuesday. A few showers move in Tuesday morning, but afternoon temperatures still reach the low-50s. By Wednesday, another rain chance moves in with highs near 50-degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann